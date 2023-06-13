PARIS - France's financial stability council said on Tuesday it had decided to ease banks' real estate lending limits to allow more flexibility for seasonal fluctuations and for rental investment.

It said regulators would allow for an existing 20% limit on loans not meeting lending criteria to be exceeded during a quarter if corrected in the next two quarters.

The council, which is headed by the finance minister and includes the governor of the central bank, also raised the 20% limit to 30% for loans used for rental investment.

It said that overall the share of real estate loans not meeting lending criteria stood at 13.8% in the first quarter of the year, comfortably below the 20% limit.

