Four people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in a Russian strike on the city of Dnipro on Friday, local officials said.

A maternity hospital and shopping centre were hit, causing fires, the regional governor said.

Ukraine's health ministry said an unidentified medical facility was significantly damaged in the city, but noted all patients and staff had managed to find shelter.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; editing by Jason Neely)