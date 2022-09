Credit rating agency Fitch on Tuesday said that Nord Stream 1 pipeline supply halt reduces the already small margin for error to balance Europe's gas market this winter, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing fuel for the winter.

The halt of Nord Stream increases the likelihood of a recession in the eurozone, Fitch said, adding that it assumes no Russian gas flows between September and December 2022.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)