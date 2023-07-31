Economic growth in the eurozone rebounded in the second quarter of 2023, official data showed Monday, but concerns remain over Germany's stagnant growth and its impact on the area's prospects.

The EU's official data agency said growth in the 20-country single currency zone reached 0.3 percent over the April-June period after recording zero growth in the first three months of the year.

The first-quarter figure was revised from a decline of 0.1 percent that had signalled a technical recession.