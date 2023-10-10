PHOTO
European stocks rebounded sharply on Tuesday, as dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers and easing oil prices helped ease investor nerves after conflict in the Middle East had sparked a rush to safe assets.
The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose 1.0% by 0709 GMT, after Monday's 0.3% fall sparked by a surprise attack on Israel by Hamas militants over the weekend.
Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. Treasuries rallied sharply following a holiday on Monday as Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson and Dallas Fed president Lorie Logan noted that the recent run-up in yields might reduce the need for further interest rate hikes.
Oil prices also eased after jumping more than 4% in the previous session.
Europe's energy sector dipped 0.6% but all the other major subsectors were trading higher.
Among individual stocks, Elis rose 5.8% after Brazil-based asset manager BWGI said it would acquire 6% stake in the French cleaning services company.
