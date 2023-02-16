European stock markets jumped at the start of trading Thursday, with London reaching a new high above 8,000 points, as investors cheered easing inflation despite it remaining very high.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.6 percent to 8,044.88 points after passing 8,000 for the first time Wednesday.

This came following data that showed inflation cooling in Britain and the United States, giving hope that the Bank of England and Federal Reserve will soon end their policy of raising interest rates.

In the eurozone Thursday, Frankfurt's DAX index won 0.7 percent to 15,616.06 points at the open and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.8 percent to 7,360.72.