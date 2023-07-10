European shares slipped on Monday after logging big weekly losses as weak inflation numbers from China stoked concerns about sluggish demand, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data as well as corporate earnings due later this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped 0.3% by 0720 GMT, with China-exposed miners and automakers leading the losses.

Asian markets were subdued after data showed China's factory-gate prices fell at the fastest pace in seven-and-a-half years in June, while consumer inflation was at its slowest since 2021.

The benchmark STOXX 600 posted its worst week in almost four months on Friday after hawkish messages from central bank policymakers and resilient U.S. economic data fuelled concerns that interest rates will remain elevated for longer.

Among single stocks, shares of Bayer rose 2.5% following a report that the German drugs-to-pesticides giant could spin off and list its CropScience unit.

Kering slipped 0.3% after the Financial Times reported that the owner of Gucci paid 3.5 billion euros ($3.83 billion) for acquiring high-end French fragrance label Creed in June.

