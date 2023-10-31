European shares gained on Tuesday, led by real estate and chemical stocks, with investors assessing a slew of economic data, while BP's weak third-quarter profit weighed on the energy sector.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2% by 0826 GMT, but poised for its worst monthly performance since September 2022.

Data showed German retail sales fell in September due to persistently high inflation, while the French economy grew by 0.1 in the third quarter.

The real estate and chemicals sectors gained over 1% each.

The energy sector was the worst hit due to a 4.2% fall in BP after third-quarter earnings missed analysts' forecasts.

Engineering group Wartsila was the top gainer on the STOXX 600 following its third-quarter results.

Siemens Energy fell 2.4% after sources said the company is considering selling a part of its 24% stake in Indian-listed Siemens Ltd to former parent Siemens AG to shore up its balance sheet. Siemens AG shares were down 0.2%. (Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)



