Europe is well prepared for the coming winter thanks to almost full inventories but gas market volatility is here to stay, a top executive at Italian energy company ENI said on Tuesday.

"Europe is well prepared for this winter, but if the winter is very cold, there might be some volatility in the price", ENI's Cristian Signoretto, Director Global Gas & LNG Portfolio told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference in London.

Europe is set to enter the winter heating season with a record amount of gas in storage - now at 99.49% full - protecting the region from the threat of shortages and a repeat of last year’s high prices sparked by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Louise Heavens)



