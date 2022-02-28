LONDON- Europe's financial market begun severing Russia on Monday from its critical plumbing for trading and settling securities as sanctions started to bite.

Euroclear in Brussels said it has closed its link to rival settlement house Clearstream Banking in Luxembourg for settling trades in Russian securities in response to European Union financial sanctions, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Euroclear, owned by exchanges and banks, and Clearstream, part of Deutsche Boerse, settle securities transactions, the final leg of a trade when legal ownership is swapped between the two sides of the transaction.

"We closed the bridge with Clearstream Banking Luxembourg for the settlement of all Russian domestic securities and all securities denominated in the Russian rouble," a Euroclear spokesman said on Monday.

The European Union agreed a series of sanctions against Russia on Friday, including curbs on central securities depositories such as Euroclear and Clearstream from serving Russian counterparties.

Clearstream, which settles trades on Deutsche Boerse, said in a statement on Friday that pending settlement instructions will need to be cancelled bilaterally but would not be subject to any penalty for failure to settle.

Deutsche Boerse said on Monday that it has suspended trading in some Russian listings, but those still trading are being cleared on Clearstream.

Euroclear settles transactions on pan-European exchange Euronext, as well as for the London Stock Exchange through its Crest unit.

The closure of the bridge with Clearstream is not material to Crest, Euroclear said.

The LSE told its members on Monday they must conduct their own checks to ensure compliance with any applicable sanctions, as trading in UK listings of Russian energy giant Gazprom and Sberbank continued on Monday.

The European arm of Sberbank, Russia's biggest lender, faces failure, the European Central Bank warned on Monday.

The LSE declined to comment on whether it planned to suspend trading in its Russian listings.

The London exchange suspended membership on Friday of VTB Capital, the trading arm of Russian bank VTB, which has been targeted with sanctions. VTB's depository receipts on the LSE have not traded since Friday's close.

