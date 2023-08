BERLIN - Lending to euro zone companies slowed again in July, adding to already mounting evidence that sharply higher interest rates are putting a brake on credit creation and economic growth.

Lending to firms in the 20-nation currency bloc expanded by 2.2% year-on-year after a 3.0% reading a month earlier, while household credit growth slowed to 1.3% from 1.7% in June, according to an ECB report.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez, Editing by Rachel More)