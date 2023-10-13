MARRAKECH, Morocco - Euro zone inflation has started to return to its 2% target and the European Central Bank is still ready to tighten policy further, if that becomes necessary, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday.

"Our aim, our mission is to return inflation to 2% in the medium term, and we will, and it is happening as we speak," Lagarde told a panel at the International Monetary Fund's annual meeting, adding that the bank would keep policy tight for as long as needed.

