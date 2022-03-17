LONDON- Euro zone government bond yields held firm on Thursday and money markets adjusted European Central Bank rate hike expectations for this year following rises from the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England.

The Fed raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 on Wednesday, as expected. It signalled that there would be equivalent 25 basis point hikes at every meeting for the remainder of the year as the central bank seeks to combat inflation.

The Bank of England also raised interest rates on Thursday but with the economy facing a huge hit from soaring energy prices, it softened its language on the need for further increases.

Stock markets were firm as risk appetite was supported by signs of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Analysts said that market optimism was also helped by China signalling it will roll out support measures for the economy and markets.

Germany's benchmark 10-year government bond yield initially extended the previous session's gains to hit 0.408%, its highest since November 2018.

But by 1236 GMT, it had eased to 0.381%, down 2 bps on the day.

Italy's 10-year yield was a touch higher at 1.916% .

U.S. Treasury yields eased, having spiked to three-year highs on Wednesday following the Fed rate hike.

The more upbeat sentiment means there are "fewer excuses for central banks to delay policy tightening," ING rates strategists said in a note to clients.

"Optimism gives rates markets more room to overshoot on the pricing of tightening cycles as the scenarios of severe growth impact get priced out again."

But the Bank of England's softer-than-expected tone prompted markets to scale back their bets for future UK rate hikes.

Money market pricing for European Central Bank rate hikes this year fluctuated. In early trading, influenced by the Fed's hawkish tone, 50 bps of hikes were priced in by year-end, but that eased to around 42-46 bps after the BoE's announcement.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said the bank would be in no hurry to raise interest rates and any move will be gradual.

However, Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot, one of the more conservative members of the ECB's Governing Council, outlined a more ambitious timeline for policy tightening, calling for an end to bond purchases already in July.

Final euro zone inflation data for February showed that prices rose by 5.9% year on year last month.

Much of the underlying inflation in the euro zone is a factor of high energy prices and will likely fade over time, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Toby Chopra, Kirsten Donovan)