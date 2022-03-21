Euro zone bond yields jumped on Monday, with investors focused on central banks’ tightening cycles while being wary about expectations for a possible peace deal over Ukraine.

Turkey's foreign minister said Russia and Ukraine were nearing agreement on "critical" issues, as Ukraine rejected Russian calls for defenders to lay down their arms in the besieged city of Mariupol.

"Moves in U.S. Treasury yields set the tone for the euro zone," Andrew Mulliner, head of Global Aggregate Strategies at Janus Henderson, said.

According to Deutsche Bank analysts, "markets seemed to look through this back-and-forth (in peace talks over Ukraine) and took solace that negotiations were happening".

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 8 bps to 0.454%, its highest level since November 2018.

German 4-year yield rose for the first time above 0% since July 2015, at 0.008%; the 5-year hit its highest since July 2015 at 0.157%.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose 9 bps to 2.237%.

Goldman Sachs expects the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates five times in 2023, and to raise its funds rate above the current neutral estimate.

Some analysts believe 10-year Bund yield would struggle to rise to above 0.5% as downside risks to the economy due to the conflict in Ukraine will offset central banks' commitment to fighting inflation.

Economic data will be in investors' focus this week starting from March’s eurozone flash PMI, due on Thursday, which analysts expect to mark a sharp decline compared to the numbers taken before the Ukraine invasion.

The world's two top central banks will move out of sync in the foreseeable future, as the war in Ukraine has vastly different effects on their economies, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

Analysts said the euro zone would suffer a more significant adverse impact from the war as its economy is more dependent on Russian commodities.

The discrepancy between euro zone and U.S. economic data, on top of the more cautious tone expressed by the ECB compared to the Fed "fits nicely with the divergence narrative that emerged with the onset of the war", ING analysts said, after mentioning a widening of the spread between U.S. and German yields.

ECB's Robert Holzmann said the bank could send a clear message about fighting inflation by increasing interest rates before ending its bond purchases.

A key market gauge of long-term eurozone inflation expectations was 2.1% after rising to its highest level since December 2013 of 2.2841% last week.

"We believe current levels (at around 2.14%) are very close to fair value, and we would look for a move lower to re-consider longs," Citi analysts said.

Italy's 10-year yield rose 10.5 bps to its highest since February 16 at 1.99%, with the spread between Italian and German yields widening to 153 bps.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Ed Osmond)