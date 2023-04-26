ROME - The European Commission's proposal for a reform of the EU's fiscal rules is "definitely a step forward" but does not meet Italy's request to exclude some investments from budget deficit calculations, Italy's economy minister said on Wednesday.

Giancarlo Giorgetti specified in a statement that spending on investments for the ecological and digital transition should be excluded under the new new rules.

