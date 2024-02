The European Commission said on Thursday it expects inflation in the eurozone to drop further than previously predicted in 2024, to 2.7 percent, due to falling energy prices and a slowdown in growth.

"Lower energy commodity prices and weaker economic momentum set inflation on a steeper downward path than anticipated in the Autumn Forecast," said the EU's executive arm, which had previously predicted 3.2-percent inflation for the single-currency area this year.