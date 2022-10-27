European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday she spoke with new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and is looking forward to working on issues such as Russia’s war on Ukraine and climate change.

The bloc is also working on finding joint solutions under the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland that will provide stability and predictability, von der Leyen said in a tweet.

Sunak told von der Leyen his preference for exploring a negotiated solution to the current issues on the Northern Ireland Protocol, a Downing Street spokesperson said in a separate statement.

"The Prime Minister and President von der Leyen looked forward to meeting in person soon," the statement added, without mentioning any details of when that might take place. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft and Bill Berkrot)



