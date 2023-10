Europe needs to work with China and Beijing needs to work with the U.S., European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday, adding it was more necessary today than ever.

"My question to China is how can we make this interdependency less conflictual," Borrell said in a speech at Peking University in Beijing during a three-day visit. (Reporting by Laurie Chen and Albee Zhang; Editing by Jamie Freed)