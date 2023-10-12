England's wheat harvest this year is provisionally estimated at 12.81 million metric tons, down 10% from the previous season, Britain's farming and environment ministry said on Thursday.

The fall was driven partly by a 5.2% decrease in yields to 8.1 metric tons per hectare, while the planted area fell by 5.3% to 1.58 million hectares.

The ministry estimated the rapeseed crop in England at 1.03 million metric tons, down 14% and barley production at 4.85 million metric tons, a decline of 5.8%. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Sharon Singleton)



