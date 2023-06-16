PARIS - French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau warned on Friday against jumping to conclusions about the European Central Bank's next rate hikes, describing financial market bets where they would peak as "excessive".

Bond yields rose on Friday and money markets boosted their positions betting that euro area benchmark rates will get above 3.9% after the ECB suggested on Thursday its tightening cycles was not over.

"Our future decisions will be data driven, meeting by meeting," Villeroy, who is also governor of the French central bank, told a conference in Paris.

"Hence nobody should rush to a premature conclusion about our calendar nor about our terminal rate, and the latest market volatility on this terminal rate seems somewhat excessive," he added.

The ECB delivered its eighth consecutive rate hike on Thursday, lifting borrowing costs by another quarter of a percentage point and notably raised its inflation outlook to show prices still rising through 2025 at what ECB President Christine Lagarde said was an "unacceptable level."

Villeroy said that the ECB's next moves would be driven by economic data and not forecasts and that the most recent data suggested that hikes so far were working.

As the lagged impact of rate hikes feeds through to the economy and slows inflation, the duration that rates remained high was more impact and the actual level, he added.

