The European Central Bank is almost certain to cut interest rates in 2024 but the first move is unlikely to come in March, Lithuanian policymaker Gediminas Simkus said on Friday.

"The further we go into 2024, the greater the chance of a rate cut," Simkus told reporters in Vilnius. "The increase in the odds is exponential, not linear."

Simkus said he expected a series of rate cuts in the cycle. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas; writing by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Christina Fincher)