The European Central Bank's past interest rate hikes are still unfolding and there is a continued strong transmission of rate hikes to broader financing conditions, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said in a speech on Thursday.

ECB policy tends to impact the economy over long periods, but fellow board member Isabel Schnabel last week argued the bank was likely past peak transmission after ending rate hikes in September.

