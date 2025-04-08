Global economic growth has deteriorated massively as a result of U.S. tariffs and the European Central Bank will "do its part" to support the euro zone, ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel said on Tuesday.

"Global growth prospects have deteriorated massively," Nagel said in an emailed statement. "Monetary policy in Europe will do its part ... We are already well on our way to achieving our inflation target this year."

"At the upcoming meeting of the ECB Governing Council next week, we will make responsible decisions based on the data and information available," he added

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison Williams)