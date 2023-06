The European Central Bank is likely to raise interest rates again next month but the September meeting is too far away and the decision will be shaped by incoming data, the ECB's chief economist Philip Lane said on Monday. (Reporting By Jesus Aguado, Emma Pinedo and Belen Carreno; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.