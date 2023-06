A September rate hike by the European Central Bank following an expected tightening in July was not certain and would depend on a fresh assessment of economic developments, ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir said on Wednesday.

Kazimir, the chief of the Slovak central bank, said for him it was necessary to see that core inflation was under control to agree to a pause in rate hikes in September. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Balazs Koranyi)