Any discussion of a European Central Bank rate cut is still premature, although policymakers are increasingly confident inflation is on track to hit the bank's 2% target, Slovak central bank chief Peter Kazimir said on Monday.

"We are increasingly confident that inflation will reach our target in 2025 and that we can accomplish this in a soft-landing scenario. The progress, however, is still subject to risks," he said in an opinion piece.

"The policy mistake of premature easing would be more significant than the risk of staying tight for too long. Prudence is the key."

