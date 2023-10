The European Central Bank's record string of interest rate hikes is working to curb inflation but policymakers remain open minded about future policy moves, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Friday.

"Inflation is still far from reaching our target rate of 2%but our tight monetary policy is working," Nagel said in a statement. "That's why we in the Governing Council are staying the course and left interest rates unchanged."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Mark Heinrich)