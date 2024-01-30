The exact date for the start of European Central Bank rate cuts is secondary, but once the bank starts moving it is likely do it in smaller increments with possible pauses, Croatian policymaker Boris Vujcic said on Tuesday.

"April or June doesn't really make much of a difference for the economy," Vujcic told reporters on the sidelines of a conference. "I think it's more important that we achieve a kind of smooth transition."

"I think that 25 basis point moves are preferable to larger (steps)," Vujcic, Croatia's central bank chief, said. "It doesn't have to be continuous ... there will some be pauses." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alex Richardson)



