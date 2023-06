The European Central Bank on Thursday cut its growth forecast for this and next year, as inflation continued to weigh on the bloc.

The economy is expected to expand by 0.9 percent in 2023, with growth accelerating to 1.5 percent in 2024 and 2025.

The ECB had in March expected growth for 2023 to come in at 1 percent, before rising to 1.6 percent for both 2024 and 2025.