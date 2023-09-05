An easing in goods and services inflation in flash data last week is welcome but needs to continue, European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said in an interview published on Tuesday.

"Goods inflation and services inflation came down, which is very welcome," Lane told Irish business publication The Currency in an interview he gave on Aug. 31.

"But as I said, one month of data is only one piece of information: We need to see that continue," he said. (Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)



