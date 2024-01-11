The European Central Bank will want to see first quarter wage data before it discusses rate cuts, but an earlier move is also possible if inflation undershoots projections, Croatian central bank chief Boris Vujcic told MNI.

"If we see a faster decline in inflation than we forecast... then of course we can move also earlier, it's not excluded," Vujcic, who sits on the ECB's governing council, told MNI Connect.

First quarter wage data, which will reflect crucial collective bargaining agreements, is due out in May and policymakers have said that this makes June the first meeting where a rate cut could be seriously contemplated. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)