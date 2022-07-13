Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has completed the digital integration of more than 70 projects with government and private organisations. Through this step, DEWA makes it easier to get a wide range of services, including bill payment, information updates, activation of electricity/water (Move-in), housing fees adjustment, refunds, updating trade license and others.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, indicated that through digital integration and digital channels provided by DEWA, more than 75 million smart transactions have been completed, which contributed to reducing 496,256 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. This is equal to planting 379,291 trees over an area equivalent to 549.51 football pitches until mid-June 2022. The smart adoption of DEWA’s services reached 98.99 percent until the end of the second quarter of 2022.

"DEWA is committed to maintaining its global position as one of the most distinguished and pioneering utilities in the world. We are keen to enrich the customer experience through digital services that save their time and effort by using the latest disruptive technologies and Artificial Intelligence tools. This is in line with the Dubai 10X initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the ‘Services 360’ policy of Dubai to provide a seamless, proactive, customised and integrated system that caters to customer expectations," he added.