European defence stocks fell on Monday after a failed mutiny in Russia raised questions about President Vladimir Putin's grip on power, prompting profit taking from a sector that has already hugely benefited from higher military spending.

Shares in Italy's Leonardo, Sweden's Saab , Germany's Rheinmetall were all down more than 6% at one point to lead fallers across broader European markets. Dassault Aviation of France fell as much as 5%.

Russia's defence minister was shown on Monday discussing the war in Ukraine with troops - sending a message of business as usual after mercenaries that briefly tried to remove him occupied a strategic command centre for the invasion and marched on Moscow.

"It's difficult to understand what turn events can take at this point. In doubt, investors are taking profit," said Giuseppe Sersale, fund manager at Anthilia in Milan.

"If before you had a situation where de-escalation was seen as a distant prospect, now there could be some developments... an escalation looks unlikely in the short term because Putin seems to be faltering a bit," he added.

BAE Systems fell more as much as 3.7% in London, while U.S. defence group Lockheed Martin fell 1.1% in premarket trading in New York.

An index of European aerospace and defence stocks fell as much as 2.2% before paring losses. The index, last down 0.6%, has risen more than 30% over the last 12 months.

Tomas Hildebrandt, portfolio manager at Evli in Helsinki, said he still expected the war in Ukraine to continue for some time, and Angelo Meda, head of equities at Banor SIM, said he viewed weakness in defence stocks as a buying opportunity. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, additional reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram; Editing by Amanda Cooper)



