The Czech economy is slowing with other global economies and could slip into recession in the coming quarters, central bank Governor Ales Michl said on Friday.

In a blog post on the central bank's website, co-authored with an adviser, Michl said monetary policy was already in restrictive territory and interest rates would remain elevated in the coming quarters.

He reiterated the bank would evaluate further data and decide at its next policy meeting whether interest rates should stay stable or rise further to fight inflation.

