The Czech National Bank is ready to lower the counter-cyclical buffer rate for banks or to release it fully in case of significant worsening of the economy, the central bank said on Friday.

On Thursday, the bank decided to keep the buffer rate at 2.50%.

The rate currently stands at 1.00% but, based on past decisions, will rise to 1.50% from October and to 2.00% from January before reaching 2.50% as of April 2023. (Reporting by Robert Muller)