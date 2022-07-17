Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has issued treasury bills (T-bills) at a combined value of EGP 31 billion through two tranches on Sunday, 17 July.

The first issue was valued at EGP 15 billion, holding a 182-day tenor until 17 January 2023, according to official data.

Meanwhile, the second tranche stood at EGP 16 billion, carrying a maturity period of 364 days until 18 July next year.

In addition, the central bank issued treasury bonds (T-bonds) worth EGP 3.50 billion through one offering, which will mature in three years on 5 July 2025.

On 7 July, the CBE auctioned debt instruments at a total value of EGP 30.75 billion over four issues.

