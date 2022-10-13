Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Oct. 14-16 (all times GMT):

Friday, Oct. 14

Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion (1900)

* Brentford have won only one of their past six home league games against Brighton (D3 L2), beating them 3-2 in September 2014.

* Brighton won the only two previous Premier League meetings between the teams.

* After an unbeaten run of seven league games in London (W4 D3), Brighton lost 2-1 at Fulham in their last visit to the capital. They last lost consecutive such games in April 2019.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Leicester City v Crystal Palace (1130)

* Leicester have won their last three Premier League home games against Crystal Palace, more than they had in their first seven against them in the competition.

* Having done the league double over Leicester in 2017-18 and 2018-19, Palace are winless against them in their last six games (D2 L4).

* Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has both scored (seven) and been directly involved in (nine) more Premier League goals against Leicester than he has any other team.

Fulham v Bournemouth (1400)

* Fulham have won only one of their last 10 league games against Bournemouth (D4 L5), a 1-0 away victory in April 2019. Both meetings between the teams in the second-tier Championship last season ended level.

* Following a run of three defeats during which they leaked 16 goals, and culminating in a 9-0 loss at Liverpool, Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games (W2 D3) and have conceded only four times.

* Bournemouth are unbeaten in their past seven away league games against Fulham (W4 D3) since a 2-0 loss in April 1992.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest (1400)

* Wolves and Forest will meet in the Premier League for the first time. The teams last played each other in the top flight in March 1984, with Wolves winning 1-0.

* Forest have won three of their last five away league games against Wolves (D1 L1), more than they had in their previous 20 visits to Molineux (W2 D3 L15).

* Wolves have lost only one of their last 11 Premier League games against promoted sides (W5 D5), with their matches against Fulham and Bournemouth this season both finishing goalless.

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton (1630)

* Tottenham have lost only one of their past 19 Premier League meetings with Everton.

* After winning three consecutive away league games against Spurs between 2006 and 2008, Everton have won one of their subsequent 13 visits to Tottenham (D4 L8).

* Spurs striker Harry Kane has scored 13 goals, including six braces, in 14 Premier League appearances against Everton.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Aston Villa v Chelsea (1300)

* Villa have picked up only six points from a possible 21 (W1 D3 L3) since their 2-1 win over Everton in August.

* Chelsea are unbeaten in five games across all competitions since Graham Potter took charge in September, winning the last four (D1) and keeping a clean sheet in the last three of those fixtures.

* As manager of Brighton & Hove Albion and Swansea City, Potter lost six of his 10 career meetings against Villa (W2 D2) in all competitions.

Leeds United v Arsenal (1300)

* Leeds are winless in their last five Premier League home games against Arsenal (D2 L3), since a 1-0 win in November 2000. All three of their defeats in this run have been by a 4-1 scoreline.

* Arsenal have won eight of their nine Premier League games this season (L1). They have won as many as nine of their opening 10 games of a league campaign only once - in 1903-04 in the second tier.

* Leads won two and drawn two of their four games at Elland Road so far. Only twice have they remained unbeaten in their first five at home in a Premier League campaign.

Manchester United v Newcastle United (1300)

* Manchester United have lost only one of their last 37 home league games against Newcastle (W27 D9), a 1-0 loss in December 2013 under David Moyes.

* Newcastle have conceded more Premier League goals against Manchester United than they have against any other opponent (113). Only Arsenal (33) have beaten Newcastle more times than United (32) in the competition.

* After not scoring in any of his first seven Premier League appearances against Newcastle, United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has netted seven in his last five games.

Southampton v West Ham United (1300)

* Southampton are looking to win back-to-back league games against West Ham for the first time since September 2016.

* West Ham are unbeaten in their last four Premier League away games against Southampton, winning two and drawing two. They have kept a clean sheet in their past three visits, though the previous two have both ended goalless.

* Only against Tottenham Hotspur (eight) and Crystal Palace (six) has Southampton's James Ward-Prowse been involved in more Premier League goals than he has against West Ham (five - two goals, three assists).

Liverpool v Manchester City (1530)

* With 10 points from eight games, last season's runners-up Liverpool have made their worst start to a Premier League season in a decade. The last time they had fewer points at the same stage was 2012-13 (nine), when they finished seventh.

* Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp has won 11 of his 25 career meetings against City's Pep Guardiola (D5 L9). The two managers were at Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, respectively, for the first eight of those clashes and won four times each.

* City striker Erling Haaland has already scored as many Premier League goals (15) as the club's top scorer in the competition last season, Kevin De Bruyne, and comfortably leads the Golden Boot race ahead of Tottenham's Harry Kane (eight). (Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru)



