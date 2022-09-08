LONDON: Britain's new monarch, King Charles, will address the nation on Friday, his spokesman said, his first speech following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth. (Reporting by Michael Holden and William James, writing by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

Britain's new monarch to be known as King Charles III



LONDON: Clarence House confirmed on Thursday that Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, PA Media reported on Thursday. (Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

Charles, Britain's new king: death of queen is a moment of the greatest sadness

LONDON: Charles, Britain's new king, described the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, as a moment of the greatest sadness in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on Thursday. (Reporting by William James)



Britain's Prince Harry arrives at Balmoral - ITV reporter

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following the death of Queen Elizabeth, ITV reported. (Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)



