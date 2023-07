Britain on Tuesday opened a competition to develop small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs), such as those being developed by Rolls-Royce RR.L, to help boost the country’s energy security and meet its climate targets.

The country hopes to take a final investment decision on the first project by 2029, Secretary of State for Energy Security, Grant Shapps said at a launch event. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Marwa Rashad)