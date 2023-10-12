Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said the question of whether the British central bank had done enough to see off the damage from high inflation was becoming more finely balanced after its 14 back-to-back interest rate hikes.

"We have done a lot over the last two years. A lot of that policy is still to come through," Pill said in a panel discussion on Thursday on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund meetings in Morocco.

"Whether we've done enough - or whether we have more to do - I think is becoming a more finely balanced issue. But we will do what we need to do in order to have inflation at 2% on a lasting basis." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Writing by William Schomberg Editing by David Milliken)