LONDON - Incoming Bank of England rate-setter Megan Greene signalled on Tuesday that the central bank will have a tough job in returning British inflation to its 2% target, even if it drops quickly at first from double-digit figures.

"I think that there is some underlying persistence and so getting from 10% to 5% ... is probably easier than getting from 5% to 2%," Greene told lawmakers from parliament's Treasury Committee during her appointment hearing.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)