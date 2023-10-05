Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Thursday that it was an open question whether interest rates increase further.

"I think over time, the normalisation of the terms of trade and the gradual effect, a continuing effect - even if interest rates won't rise any further and that's an open question ... on our forecasts, it will be enough at least to assure that in two years we expect inflation to come down to the target," Broadbent said in a panel discussion hosted by the European Central Bank.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)



