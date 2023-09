PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday that there was an economic slowdown but no recession in Europe and France, and that the French central bank would even slightly revise up its 0.7% growth forecast for France in 2023.

Villeroy, who is also a member of the European Central Bank (ECB), made the comments on BFM Business radio. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)