Recent labour market data shows a softening job market which is likely to lead to slower wage growth and reduced inflation pressure, Bank of England policymaker Swati Dhingra said on Tuesday.

"Now when the labour market is really loosening ... it's very hard to imagine where further momentum in wage growth is going to come from," Dhingra said at an event hosted by Britain's Royal Economic Society.

"We should see some relenting of domestic inflationary pressures," she added. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)



