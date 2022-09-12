The Bank of England said on Monday that it would suspend its CHAPS interbank payment services and sterling money market operations on Sept. 19, the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, in line with its normal practice for public holidays.

The BoE also said that the period over which interest is calculated for reserves deposited with it would be extended until Sept. 21, reflecting the one-week delay to its September monetary policy decision, which will be announced on Sept. 22. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)