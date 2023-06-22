The Bank of England on Thursday increased interest rates once again to 0.5% or 50-basis-point in a shock move on the back of a stubborn inflation rate of 8.7%, which was announced yesterday.

The rate rise is the 13th consecutive rate increase, rising by 0.5% instead of the expected 0.25%.

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, said: “We’ve raised rates to 5% following recent data which showed that further action was needed to get inflation back down.

“The economy is doing better than expected, but inflation is still too high and we’ve got to deal with it.”

The rate rise will increase the cost of borrowing and will have a particularly heavy impact on the country’s mortgage holders, who will see their repayments increase along with rate rises, if on variable rates, or when they come to renegotiate fixed rate borrowing.

“The hotter-than-expected 8.7% YoY CPI numbers released yesterday highlights inflation rates in the UK remain stubbornly sticky and require tighter rates for longer. It’s highly likely that the Bank of England will hike or maintain interest rates in every meeting until the end of 2023 following today’s half a percentage point hike, which has taken its key interest rate to 5%,” Mahmoud Alkudsi, Senior Market Strategist at the international brokerage ADSS, said.

“The cost of two-year home loans has risen significantly in the UK, reaching 6% levels, and at this rate mortgage owners’ monthly payments will rise significantly, affecting their spending power and increasing the odds for a deep recession in the UK,” he added.

The rate is now at its highest since April 2008.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

