LONDON- The Bank of England said on Thursday it will speed up how it authorises new ventures in the insurance sector, rejecting a 'perception' that it was slow.

"I am conscious... there is a widespread perception that it has become relatively difficult to start new ventures in London, be they those backed by traditional capital, or the more innovative insurance-linked securities," BoE head of insurance policy Alan Sheppard told a Westminster Business Forum event.

"And for our part, we are planning changes in our approaches to authorisation of traditional wholesale insurance ventures, and insurance special purpose vehicles (ISPV). We believe these changes have the potential to bring much greater flexibility and speed to the business of locating in London."

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Huw Jones)