LONDON - The Bank of England said on Monday it was thinking about possible changes to how it regulates branches of foreign banks in Britain after its experience with handling Silicon Valley Bank's UK arm earlier this year.

Silicon Valley Bank's operations in Britain had been treated as a branch for 10 years before being required to become a subsidiary, which made it easier to engineer a rapid takeover by HSBC after SVB's parent bank in the United States collapsed.

BoE Deputy Governor Sam Woods said the BoE is now thinking about its regulatory approach to branches, which are largely supervised by regulators in their home countries.

"I should emphasise that this is not about fundamental reform, but about whether there are any targeted areas for improvement," Woods told the annual Mansion House dinner for the financial sector in London's City.

