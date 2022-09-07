Austria's conservative-led government on Wednesday outlined cabinet-approved plans to help households cope with soaring energy bills by partly reimbursing power prices from well below the current market rate.

Tentatively as of Dec. 1, Austria will reimburse up to 30 cents ($0.30) per kilowatt hour (KWh) that households are charged beyond 10 cents per KWh, up to an annual limit of 2,900 KWh, the energy ministry said in a statement, adding that households would receive on average around 500 euros a year. ($1 = 1.0093 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely)



