At least two people were killed in overnight Russian drone and bomb attacks in Ukraine's eastern Sumy and Donetsk regions, local officials said on Wednesday.

Russians dropped a bomb on Myrnohrad town in Donetsk region, killing two and injuring five people, local governor Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram messaging app.

The Sumy regional military administration said there were casualties as a result of a Russian drone hitting an apartment block overnight.

The administration said 30 apartments of a five-storey residential building were damaged, 15 of them largely destroyed.

Ten people were rescued from the rubble, eight of whom sustained injuries, the officials said.

Late on Tuesday, Russian missile slammed into two apartment buildings in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, killing four people and injuring at least 50.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was born and raised in the city, praised rescue teams on Telegram and vowed Russia would be brought to account.

Russian officials in regions bordering Ukraine on Wednesday reported Kyiv had launched a sweeping drone attack for the second night in row, again targeting energy facilities. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)



